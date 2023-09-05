UBS Group Boosts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $182.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $180.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.25.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.20. VMware has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 136.46%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

