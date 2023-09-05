Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.93 and last traded at $33.23. 52,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 279,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.98 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

In related news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,769 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.3% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 527,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

