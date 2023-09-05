UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.9 %

UniFirst stock opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.01. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

