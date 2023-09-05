United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.92

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 54880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

