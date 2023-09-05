United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on X

United States Steel Price Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,974 shares of company stock worth $2,938,317 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.