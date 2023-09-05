Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Uniti Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 101.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 283,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNIT

About Uniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.