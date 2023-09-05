Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 22nd

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Uniti Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Price Performance

UNIT opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.