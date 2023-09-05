Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Univest Financial worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Univest Financial by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UVSP traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 10,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.81. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $530.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

