Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.69

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 2499756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

