USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

USDP opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.26. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

Institutional Trading of USD Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in USD Partners by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

