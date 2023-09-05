Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 3,775 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WBD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,137,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186,133. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

