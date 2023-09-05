VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $356.85

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $356.85 and last traded at $355.58, with a volume of 90185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.68.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.