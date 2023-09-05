Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.48. 5,827,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,864,971. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

