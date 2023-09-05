Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,999. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

