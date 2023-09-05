Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned 13.22% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $10,790,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.26 and a 200-day moving average of $262.97. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.