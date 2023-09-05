Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.4% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 606,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

