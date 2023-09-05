Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,478,790,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.32. 3,157,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,464. The company has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

