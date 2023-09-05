Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after buying an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after buying an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BND traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,586,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,779. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

