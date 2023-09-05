Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Greenspring Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $223.60. 1,573,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,844. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $315.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.09.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

