Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 557,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 360,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,308. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

