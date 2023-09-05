Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.64

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 106373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $247,656.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,500,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,135 shares of company stock worth $5,397,326 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 381,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

