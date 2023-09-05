Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. 5,465,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,720,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

