Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Decreased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,802,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,740,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.