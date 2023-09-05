Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,066 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.30% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $240,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.03. 76,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.57 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock worth $10,787,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

