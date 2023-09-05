Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.85 target price on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of EVTL opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vertical Aerospace has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the second quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

