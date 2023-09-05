Viad (NYSE:VVI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VVI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viad from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viad from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viad presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Viad alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VVI

Viad Stock Performance

NYSE VVI traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $29.62. 102,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19. Viad has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $618.47 million, a PE ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.28 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Viad by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Viad by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 89,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Viad by 3.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.