Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 5.3%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 119,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 778,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,892 shares of company stock valued at $266,847. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viasat by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Viasat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

