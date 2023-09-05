Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 78,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 53,555 shares.The stock last traded at $10.46 and had previously closed at $10.38.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $577.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.27 and a quick ratio of 11.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 58.35% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $3,444,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.