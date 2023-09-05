Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

VRTS opened at $210.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.59. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $141.80 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 36.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,876,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

