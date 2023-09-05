Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in shares of Visa by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,426. The company has a market cap of $458.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.81 and its 200-day moving average is $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

