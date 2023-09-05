Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,716,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $25,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Vistra Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,247,622.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.