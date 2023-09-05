VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $78.15 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $78.15 million and approximately $229,498.13 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 74,621,458,065,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,419,912,471,909 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

