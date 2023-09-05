Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in Walmart by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 10,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 34,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,563,819 shares of company stock worth $1,324,580,357. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,009. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.02 and its 200-day moving average is $151.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

