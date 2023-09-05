Wanchain Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $36.05 million and approximately $724,558.70 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00012822 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,028,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

