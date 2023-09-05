Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.86.

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Weatherford International stock opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.11). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Weatherford International by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

