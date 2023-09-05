Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $51.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

