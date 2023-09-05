Wells Fargo & Company Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $50.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.76.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,927 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.