West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $46,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WST shares. Stephens upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.60. 62,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.73. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.