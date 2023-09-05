Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Lowered by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $55,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 324,941 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 329.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,168,000 after buying an additional 221,707 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $154.83.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

