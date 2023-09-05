Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,788,000 after buying an additional 73,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,151,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $276,426,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

