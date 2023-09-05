WINkLink (WIN) One Day Volume Hits $11.86 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. WINkLink has a market cap of $58.62 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00006093 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $14,064,897.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars.

