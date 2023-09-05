WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 351 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $248.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.63.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.71.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,403 shares of company stock valued at $35,952,147. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

