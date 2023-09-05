WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 3,581 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

