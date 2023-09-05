WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 4,747 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.69.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETD shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

