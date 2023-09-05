WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 7,270 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 238.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,320 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,922,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,949,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,246 shares of company stock worth $2,391,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.95.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

