WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,842 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 285.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Otter Tail by 750.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail stock opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.99. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $337.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

