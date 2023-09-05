WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 113.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Bank of America lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Stephens lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.84. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

