WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,284 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.