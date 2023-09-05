WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Penumbra by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 238,287 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $36,223,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,498,000 after acquiring an additional 140,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total transaction of $3,136,520.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total value of $3,136,520.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total transaction of $149,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,199,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,865 shares of company stock worth $9,199,451. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.33.

Penumbra Stock Down 0.1 %

Penumbra stock opened at $264.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.74. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $144.76 and a one year high of $348.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

