WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOG opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

